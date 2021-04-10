Aaliyah’s Mom Pays Tribute to DMX: “You and Baby Girl Will Meet Again”

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 when she was just 22 years old. In the 2011 interview, DMX said that the R&B singer would still be a superstar if she were still alive.

“Half these chicks that are doing it right now wouldn’t be doing it,” he explained. “Aaliyah would be on top. As far as I’m concerned, she’s still on top.”

He also shared the message he’d want to send to Aaliyah: “Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for memories. They’re all priceless.”