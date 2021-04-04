DMX Still in “Critical Condition” as Family Members Visit Him in Hospital

Fans want to know how DMX is doing after the rapper suffered a reported overdose and a heart attack at home on Friday, April 2. Unfortunately, the news is grim so far.

On Saturday, April 3, TMZ cited a family member who said that DMX — born Earl Simmons — was deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes while paramedics tried to resuscitate him and that doctors said that oxygen deprivation severely impacted his brain. “It’s not looking good,” a family source told the site.