DMX Has a Lot of Children ― but How Many Kids Does the Rapper Have, Exactly?

In some cultures, it's normalized to have many children. However, in the United States, it's not as common — and there are families that are famous because of the sheer number of children they have. (Just look at the Duggar family, which has 19 kids.) Not all big families are as well known, at least not for the amount of kids they have. Like rapper DMX who has a surprising amount of kids.

But, how many kids does DMX have, exactly?