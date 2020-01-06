Here's a Breakdown of All 18 Children on 'Sister Wives'

If your guilty TV show pleasure is large families with an insane number of kids, a la the Duggar family, boy do we have a show for you. Sister Wives follows the Brown family — which consists of Kody Brown and his four wives (yes, four). Their family is large and more than a little confusing to follow. We'll break down just how many kids (and grandkids) these sister wives have to make it a little easier for you.

Kody has just one daughter with Meri. Kody's first wife is Meri, and the two have one daughter, Mariah, together. Meri is the only wife that Kody was legally married to, up until 2014, making her the original wife in their polyamorous marriage. When Kody brought his fourth wife into the picture, he divorced Meri so he could legally marry her.

Mariah is the family's openly gay daughter. While her family was unsure about Mariah's coming out, she is now happily engaged to her girlfriend, Audrey Kriss. While Mariah is the daughter of Kody's first marriage, she's actually not the oldest in the bunch.

Janelle has six kids with Kody. The oldest child of the 18 children in the Brown family is actually Logan. Logan is the first child between Kody and his second wife, Janelle. The next oldest child is Maddie, and she was the first of all of Kody's children to get married. After that, Janelle has four more kids: Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savannah. But Savannah isn't a baby — she's actually 15! When filming for Sister Wives started, she was only five-years-old.

Janelle and Kody aren't legally married, but are bonded by a "spiritual" union, they claim. Kody is also has a similar union with his third wife, Christine, and continues to have a spiritual union with Meri even after their divorce.

Christine also had six children. In case you thought this was a competition on who could have the most of Kody's children, Christine refused to lose to Janelle. The pair's oldest daughters, Aspyn and Mykelti, are each married. After that, they have Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn, and Truley. Truley's birth was featured in the first season of the show, making her around 10 now.

Kody is now legally married to Robyn. Robyn is Kody's fourth (and hopefully last) wife. He divorced Meri when he wanted to bring Robyn into the mix because he wanted to adopt Robyn's children, and to do so the couple needed to be legally married.

Robyn was previously married to a man named David Jessop, and together they had three children: Dayton, Aurora, and Brenna. Since Robyn and Kody married, though, they had two more children of their own: Solomon and Ariella. Ariella is the youngest of the entire group, at four years old.