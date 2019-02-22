These 'Sister Wives' Siblings Are All the Same Age — But Have 3 Different Mothers

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 10 years since the Brown family first entered our lives on TLC’s Sister Wives. Since then, we’ve watched the cast members get married, give birth, and even come out on national television. For even the most dedicated of fans, it can be hard to keep track of this clan given that Kody has 18 children, all super close in age, between his four wives.

In 1995, for example, the patriarch welcomed three daughters — all born to a different wife. We like to refer to this trio as the "Sister Wives triplets," even though they’re only half-sisters. Here’s what you need to know about 23-year-old Aspyn, Mariah, and Madison. Aspyn Kristine Thompson

Source: Instagram

Aspyn is the oldest of the "triplets," born on March 14, 1995, to Kody and his third wife Christine. She married husband Mitch Thompson on June 17, 2018, in Sandy, Utah at a restaurant with a view of the mountains. "There’s flowers, a beautiful view, and a pond," Aspyn told People magazine of the location. "We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it."

Mitch wore a kilt in honor of his Scottish heritage (as did Kody) and Aspyn’s bouquet was adorned with a plaid ribbon. "Mitch and I are officially married. It’s super exciting," the beaming bride said in a video filmed shortly after the ceremony. "I feel like I’ve been waiting to say 'I do' since I met Mitch, so I was just ready and it just felt so good and I’m so happy!" You can follow the couple on Instagram at @aspynbrownthompson and @mitchellton13. Mariah Lian Brown

Source: Instagram

Mariah was born on July 29, 1995, and is the only child of Kody and his first wife Meri. In a January 2017 episode of Sister Wives, she came out as a lesbian. "It was something I was so scared of in myself," Mariah admitted in an interview with People magazine. "If you were to ask me my biggest fear, it would have been to be gay."

Two years after that emotional episode, Mariah proposed to her girlfriend, Audrey Kriss, at the Washington D.C. Women’s March on Jan. 16, 2019. The program manager said she knew her fiancée was the one pretty early on in their relationship. "There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life," Mariah previously shared. "She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person."

You can follow the couple on Instagram at @mariahbrwn and @audreykriss. Madison "Maddie" Rose Brush

Source: Instagram

Madison, who goes by Maddie, was born on Nov. 3, 1995, to Kody and his second wife Janelle. She married husband Caleb Brush on June 4, 2016, and the duo has since welcomed a son named Axel James. In January, the pair announced they are expecting baby No. 2. "I am really excited. This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon!" Maddie told People magazine.

As for how Axel will react to his new sibling, the brunette beauty admitted, "I think he’ll be a little jealous at first. Our world revolves around him right now and that’s changing just a touch."