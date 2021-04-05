DMX's Net Worth Is Actually Less Than $0 in 2021 — Here’s Why

DMX's Net Worth Is Actually Less Than $0 in 2021 — Here’s WhyBy Kate Brierley
Apr. 5 2021, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Earl Simmons is better known by his stage name, DMX. DMX stands for Dark Man X — the artist’s highly recognized rapper name. Now 50 years old, DMX reached his prime on the hip-hop scene back in the 1990s.
But just because he’s not as popular as he once was doesn’t mean DMX has fallen off the radar. In recent years, he’s made headlines for a prison stint due to tax fraud, a post-prison album, and more.
His latest album was his first since “Redemption of the Beast” in 2015 and comes amidst a string of bad financial decisions. This has left fans to wonder how much money he’s worth after so many personal and professional highs and lows.
DMX’s 2021 net worth is in the negative.
Reports debate how far in the hole DMX really is, but sources agree that it’s into the millions. DMX’s estimated net worth is at -$1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But other sources like Money Inc. and Kingged report that it's actually up (or down, really) to -$10 million. And yes, that’s negative $1 to negative $10 million — we did a double-take, too.
It’s unusual to see a celebrity so far in the red, especially when they’re still well-known and have recently been working.
Here’s the story behind DMX's financial issues.
DMX filed for bankruptcy in 2013, with roughly $50,000 in assets and having accrued between $1 million and $10 million worth of debt. He also reported child support debts to the tune of $1.24 million. He is the father of 15 children. The filing was dismissed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, leaving him on the hook.
Then came the previously mentioned tax fraud — 14 counts, to be exact — in 2017. DMX was said to owe $1.7 million, and he spent a year in prison because of it. He was released in January 2019 and still owed $2.3 million to the IRS at that time. The government made plans to garnish DMX's income until the debt is paid off.
And that’s after Jay-Z cleared $12 million of debt for DMX.
DMX received a big financial break in the mid-2000s, when fellow rapper Jay-Z pardoned him from an estimated $12 million of debt as he left Def Jam Recordings.
“The good part about Def Jam — and I gotta give it to Hov — X was in debt over there. He probably owed about $12 million,” Ruff Ryders co-founder Chivon Dean shares.
“When DMX left Def Jam for Sony, he said that Hov “released him and wiped off the debt clean and let him go. He didn't have to pay nothing back.”
Jay-Z assumed ownership of Def Jam in 2004.