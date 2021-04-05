DMX's Net Worth Is Actually Less Than $0 in 2021 — Here’s Why

Earl Simmons is better known by his stage name, DMX . DMX stands for Dark Man X — the artist’s highly recognized rapper name. Now 50 years old, DMX reached his prime on the hip-hop scene back in the 1990s.

But just because he’s not as popular as he once was doesn’t mean DMX has fallen off the radar. In recent years, he’s made headlines for a prison stint due to tax fraud, a post-prison album , and more.