DMX Was Tricked Into Smoking Crack Cocaine by a Former Mentor at 14 Years Old

On April 5, DMX’s family held a vigil outside of the hospital, where DMX’s son and fiancée were joined by fans to pray for a full recovery.

On April 3, TMZ reported that rapper DMX , born Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., a day earlier. Although the details surrounding DMX’s current condition are unclear, TMZ reported that DMX’s heart attack was the result of an apparent drug overdose .

Recent updates on DMX report that the 50-year-old rapper is in a “vegetative state” with no indication of improving soon, but fans are wondering how the rapper got in such grave condition. In the past, DMX has been vocal about his ongoing struggle with substance abuse, but what drug did he overdose on?

What drug did DMX overdose on?

Reports do not reveal what drug DMX overdosed with, but the rapper previously admitted that while he's experimented with several drugs, crack cocaine was his drug of choice. In a previous interview with Talib Kweli, the “Party Up” rapper revealed that his addiction started at an early age.

Although he never dabbled in drugs and alcohol in his early years, at only 14 years old, a former mentor tricked the rapper into smoking crack for the first time. He explained, “This guy, this guy, this guy … he introduced me to the best part of my life which would be the rap but …”

Tearfully the rapper explained, “He passed the blunt around, and … I hit the blunt. I never felt like this before. It f--ked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack … Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30, and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?” Although DMX would later escape the trauma of his childhood and become a Grammy-nominated entertainer, his addiction followed him throughout his life.

He added, “I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me. I didn’t really have anybody to talk to … in the hood, nobody wants to hear that. … Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”

In 2016, DMX overdosed in a Westchester, N.Y. parking lot, where a medic administered Narcan and ultimately saved the rapper’s life. Although his attorney, Murray Richman, suggested that the rapper had an asthma attack, DMX later canceled his tour and checked himself into a rehab facility.