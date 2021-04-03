DMX Has Been Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition After Overdose: Report

DMX Has Been Hospitalized and Is in Critical Condition After Overdose: ReportBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 3 2021, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
Fans who heard what happened to DMX are flooding social media with messages of concern for the rapper. According to TMZ, DMX suffered a drug overdose on the night of Friday, April 2 2021, and is hospitalized in grave condition.
What happened to DMX?
Sources told the site that DMX had a heart attack after suffering an overdose at home at 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., where he remains in the critical care unit, TMZ adds. One source said the rapper is in a “vegetative state.”
Celebrities are sending their prayers DMX’s way.
On Twitter, fellow celebrities are some of the fans tweeting about the DMX news and sending prayers to the recording artist.
Actress Gabrielle Union, one of DMX’s Cradle 2 the Grave co-stars, tweeted, “Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX.”
Missy Elliott, who rapped alongside DMX in the remix to Busta Rhymes’ “Touch It,” wrote, “Prayers for DMX and his family.”
Ja Rule, who joined DMX in the hip-hop supergroup Murder Inc., posted two dozen praying-hands emoji and wrote, “Prayers up for my brother DMX.”
New England Patriots player Julian Edelman tweeted, “This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through.”
And Andrew Barber, the creator of the music blog Fake Shore Drive, tweeted, “DMX’s story is so heartbreaking. He was truly one of the most captivating artists of my lifetime. It’s hard to explain just how massive he was in the late 90s/early 00s. He touched people in a way I can’t explain. Prayers up for the legend.”
DMX is a Grammy-nominated artist with five No. 1 albums.
The New York-raised rapper, born Earl Simmons, has seen five of his albums top the Billboard 200: 1998’s “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” 1999’s “Flesh of My Flesh Blood of My Blood,” 2000’s “…And Then There Was X,” 2001’s “The Great Depression,” and 2003’s “Grand Champ.”
He has also earned three Grammy nominations so far: a 2000 Best Rap Solo Performance nomination for “Party Up,” a 2000 Best Rap Album nod for “…And Then There Was X,” and a 2001 Best Rap Solo Performance nomination for “Who We Be.”
DMX is an actor, as well, having starred opposite Jet Li in the 2000 action pic Romeo Must Die and again in the 2003 crime drama Cradle 2 the Grave, and opposite Steven Sagal in the 2001 thriller Exit Wounds. According to his IMDb filmography, DMX is slated to co-star with fellow rappers Rick Ross and Nas in a film titled I Want It All.
He returned to the stage in 2019 and spoke of resilience.
As TMZ noted, DMX returned to the stage in 2019 after completing a tax evasion-related prison sentence and checking himself into rehab. The site reported at the time that the rapper performed his biggest hits in a concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nev.
“When you fall down, get back up,” he told the audience during the concert. “Everyone here has been through some s--t, and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”