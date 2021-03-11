Everyone Fell in Love With Aaliyah, but Timbaland Admits It

Aaliyah has one of the most tragic stories in pop culture. She was at the height of her singing and acting career when the plane she was on fatally crashed. Aaliyah was only 22 years old, and had a whole lifetime ahead of her. She made it big with her single, “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number,” which many believe is about R. Kelly.

Later on, though, she worked with Timbaland and Missy Elliott on her album, "One in a Million," which was a major hit when it came out in 1996. Aaliyah was also one of the first major artists that Timbaland worked with who helped catapult him to stardom alongside her. The two worked together again on her self-titled album, and she told Billboard, “Tim and I have an amazing chemistry, so we had to work together — it was a given.”