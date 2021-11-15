Kanye West's "Donda Deluxe" Includes Three New Songs, Plus Multiple Other Changes

As for what's new on the project, Ye delivered fans three new songs: "Up From the Ashes," "Life of the Party," and "Never Abandon Your Family." Each one is vastly different from the last and offers glimpses at three uniquely different vocal stylings from the artist.

On "Up From the Ashes," Ye returns to his "Jesus Is King" sound and sings religious tropes such as "god in heaven shining on you" over a minimalistic melody and bassline.