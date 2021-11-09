Why Does Kanye West Want to Free Larry Hoover? And Why Is He Involving Drake?

For those who aren’t all too familiar with Larry Hoover, he’s a man currently serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison of Colorado for a gang-affiliated murder. After growing up in Chicago, Larry became the leader of The Supreme Gangsters, which eventually merged with a rival gang.

Instead of these two gangs battling it out against each other forever, they decided to link up and become stronger, resulting in the Black Gangster Disciple Nation.