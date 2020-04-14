DJ Khaled's Getting Roasted on Twitter for Having Gray Hair During the Quarantine

The thing is though, I'm only a Z-List reality celebrity on Ghost Hunters , so I don't think that anyone's going to care what I look like. When DJ Khaled appears on social media rocking untamed gray hair, people are gonna make memes.

There's a temptation to dog it when it comes to your personal grooming in quarantine, heck, the only thing that's really keeping me from buzzing my facial hair and sideburns and not looking like Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman post-transformation are video interviews.

What's with DJ Khaled's gray hair?

Well, biology and Father Time, for starters. The man's 44 years old, which isn't exactly ancient by any means, especially in 2020, but you can't have naturally pitch black hair forever. Before this whole COVID-19 pandemic and Khaled was out and about, of course he's going to do everything he can to look fresh to death. But since he's staying at home with the fam, he's probably taking a more relaxed approach to his personal grooming habits.

He uploaded a photo on Instagram with his wife and two children, and people couldn't believe how much of a Suburban Dad the "never play yourself" preacher looked as he sat with spouse Nicole Tuck and 3-year-old Asahd and 3-month-old Alam. If you're wondering what his new baby's name means, it roughly translates to "Universe" in Arabic. No, DJ Khaled didn't name his son after a Bostonian trying to say, "alarm" in case you're wondering.

Unsurprisingly, people couldn't stop roasting the music producer for showing up online like he's about to wake up on Sunday to go and buy a special bagel breakfast for his kids. However, when Diddy appeared online with a gray beard, he didn't receive anywhere near the same amount of criticism. Some people pointed out that this was probably the case because P. Diddy isn't as "annoying" as DJ Khaled is online. Others were just flat-out mean.

Of course, there were plenty of other people who criticized Diddy and Kevin Hart for their recent grey hair pics. Whatever your thoughts are on musical millionaires sharing bits of motivation on Snapchat are, it's hard to deny that a lot of these memes are pretty hilarious.

I think it has more to do with the fact that it's super relatable to see someone who lives a "dream life" in the lap of luxury and success as a world famous musician rocking an aesthetic that's more "down to earth."

It could also just be a case of people loving to rag on DJ Khaled, which the internet never ceases to delight in. Like when Larry King bluntly asked him about his weight after DJ Khaled went on one of his patented-positive-reaching-for-financial-greatness-hustle-hard diatribes.

Although there were plenty of people piling on DJ Khaled's gray follicles, there were also others who said that they were digging the look.

