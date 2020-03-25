TikTok Announces the #HappyatHome Livestream Series — Find out Who's Participating

TikTok Announces the #HappyatHome Livestream Series — Find out Who's ParticipatingBy Shannon Raphael
Though many television shows have shut down production indefinitely because of the coronavirus, and talk shows are now streaming coverage from home, TikTok has announced a weeklong livestream event to help people beat the boredom of social distancing.
While much of the United States is staying at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, TikTok's latest series is an attempt to boost morale during this unprecedented time.
What is the #HappyatHome TikTok livestream? Read on to find out what it entails, and to learn which celebrities and TikTok stars are set to participate.
What is the #HappyatHome TikTok livestream?
Many social media apps are holding challenges in order to help users feel engaged and like they're part of something during this trying time. TikTok's #HappyatHome livestream is one of the more elaborate series. The series began on March 23, and it concludes on March 27 (though it's fair to suspect that something similar to this stream will occur in the coming weeks if self-quarantining continues.)
Beginning at 5 p.m. PST (or 8 p.m. EST), a particular TikTok channel will go live, and each set will be around 30 minutes long. This is, obviously, a jump from the typical under-a-minute TikTok videos, but the goal of the stream is for users to engage with those in the limelight while everyone is at home.
Each day has a particular theme. Monday, March 23, was "Motivation Monday," which featured streams from dancer Derek Hough, tWitch and Allison Holker, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, model Tyra Banks, fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho, and YouTuber Eitan Bernath.
On Tuesday, March 24, the theme of the stream was "Kick Back." The star-studded list of streamers included the top TikTok stars. Hype House member Addison Rae, the D'Amelio Family, Loren Gray, Chriselle Lim, Jackie Aina and Adam Ray (aka Rosa) all went live.
The March 25 Wednesday theme is "Show and Tell," which features many actors and actresses, including Jordan Fisher for Dear Evan Hansen, filmmaker Zach King, Kombucha girl Brittany Tomlinson, YouTuber Joshua Weissman, artist Callen Schaub, and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
For March 26, the theme is "EduTikTok," which showcases actress and Honest Company creator Jessica Alba (whose TikTok page is always worth a view), scientist Bill Nye, Ashley Hupp, relationship expert (and Camila Cabello's ex) Matthew Hussey, TikTok star Isabella Avila, and guitarist Phil Cook.
The week will conclude with a musical Friday theme called "Sound Check" on March 27. Viewers can expect to hear performances from Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Derulo, Troye Sivan, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Yungblud, Kelsea Ballerini, and Hailee Steinfeld.
How can you watch the #HappyatHome TikTok livestream?
For those who want to see these star-studded performances, you simply need to download the TikTok app. When the livestream is not going on, the hashtag for HappyatHome also features thousands of videos from other celebrities and TikTok stars, including Kristin Chenoweth, Marshmello, Chrissy Metz, and Gordon Ramsay. The hashtag has more than 3.6 billion views.
