Per The Cut, "BDE" means, "a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it. It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself."

In this instance, Kim's use of "BDE action" appears to reference Pete's confidence in kissing a woman he had only met once. His actions impressed Kim enough to develop a crush on him, and the rest is history!