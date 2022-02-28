Who Is Chaney Jones? The Instagram Model Hints That She Wants Kanye West's Last Name

While it's unclear if he is actually dating her or only hanging out with her for attention/to make Kim jealous, Kanye is definitely stirring up a commotion. Twitter has been having a field day with this new “Kim lookalike.”

Although we have yet to actually see this woman in the same room with Kim, we can confirm they are two different people. Her name is Chaney Jones and she entered Kanye's life in February 2022. So, what's the deal with her? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Chaney Jones.