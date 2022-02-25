"Donda 2" Is Now Available, Kind of, but Can You Only Listen to It on a Stem Player?

Even though Kanye announced "Donda 2" would be released on Feb. 22, 2022, that's not exactly what happened. On that date, only four songs from the album were available: "Security," "Pablo," "Open Road," and "We Did It Kid."

We know that the album has 16 tracks, but there's been no word on when the other tracks will be added. According to a tweet by NFR Podcast, Kanye is "rolling them out as they are finished."