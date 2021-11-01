Marilyn Manson Has Had a Long and Complicated Relationship With Organized Religion

In an attempt to distance himself from everything he didn't like about Christianity, Marilyn opted to learn more about its polar opposite: Satanism. "To me, Satan ultimately represents rebellion," he further told BeliefNet. "Lucifer was the angel that was kicked out of heaven because he wanted to be God. To me, what greater character to identify with?"

He has a bit of a poetic take on the notion of sinning as well. Marilyn disdains the way Christianity demonizes sins, calling them "man's true nature." The singer believes that the way the church describes sin makes a person feel "guilty for being human" and results in them being "miserable."

"Ultimately, you'll be living in your own hell. So there's no need to worry about going to hell because hell will be on earth," he added.