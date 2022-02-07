A Breakdown of Kanye West's Deleted Instagram Posts About North and Kim

In a subsequent post, Ye screenshotted Kim's story and shared it on his own feed. Below it, he wrote a scathing caption with some pretty serious allegations against the reality star.

"What do you mean by main provider?" the "Donda" rapper wrote. "America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing." Yikes.