Kanye West Tells Tracy Romulus to “Stop Manipulating” Kim Kardashian

Now that she’s been name-dropped in Kanye West’s war of words with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, we’ve got the skinny on Tracy Romulus — including her friendship with Kim, her career and net worth, and her relationship with husband Ray Romulus.

Kanye mentioned Tracy in an Instagram caption on Friday, Feb. 4, as he hit back at Kim for calling herself the “main provider” of their four kids — and for allegedly withholding the address of daughter Chicago’s birthday party, as Us Weekly reports.