Kim Kardashian and North West’s Joint Account Might Be Your Next TikTok Fixation

Kim Kardashian and North West’s Joint Account Might Be Your Next TikTok FixationBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 27 2021, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
North West is following mom Kim Kardashian into social media fame. Kim, 41, and North, 8, launched a joint TikTok with a video on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
“Me and my bestie,” reads the bio for @KimAndNorth. Their profile photo, meanwhile, shows mother and daughter cuddling.
The account racked up thousands of followers on Thursday, People reports; but as of today, Saturday, Nov. 27, the account boasts more than 1.3 million followers.
In her first TikTok, North West played around with aunt Kylie Jenner’s skincare products.
Kim and North’s debut TikTok on the account was a video they captioned “Spa day.” In the clip, they played around with Kylie Skin products, offerings from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line. (For those who don’t keep up with the Kardashians, so to speak, Kylie is one of Kim’s half-sisters.)
After posting that inaugural TikTok video, Kim shared the same video on Instagram, verifying the TikTok account.
In subsequent videos, Kim and North dance to Adele’s “Easy on Me,” show off their Thanksgiving decorations, try on various hats, and go for a golf kart ride.
North’s cousin Penelope Disick also has a mother-daughter TikTok account.
Kim and North are following in the footsteps of Penelope Disick and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, who is Kim’s older sister. Penelope and Kourtney post videos under the handle @pandkourt.
“Account managed by an adult,” that account’s bio reads. “Can we get to 1 million, please? Thank you guys so much.” (Mission successful: The follower count currently stands at 1.2 milliion.)
Kanye West just spoke out about his family with Kim—and hinted at a reconciliation.
North and Kim’s TikTok entrance came one day after Kanye West, North’s dad and Kim’s estranged husband, commented on his family life during a visit to a Thanksgiving event for homeless populations in Los Angeles.
“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said on Wednesday, Nov. 24, per Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic—but I’m here to change the narrative.”
During his speech, Kanye spoke about getting back together with Kim, who has been dating Pete Davidson. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK. ... But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”
He also referenced the Kardashian-Jenner family’s E! and Hulu reality TV presence, per Page Six. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family,” he said. “I am the priest of my home. ... I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”
The rapper shares three other children with Kim: Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.