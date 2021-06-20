Who All Does Infamous 'Momager' Kris Jenner Manage? A Deep Dive into Her Clients

If you've been Keeping Up With the Kardashians , you know that at the center of all their best-laid plans is always family matriarch Kris Jenner . The media mogul and "momager" of the group, her expertise has led to several powerhouse business deals that elevated the family to the billionaire net worths many of them hold today. But who exactly does Kris Jenner manage? Here's everything we know so far.

That's not to say that there haven't been times when the Kardashian children wished for a different manager — Kris told People Magazine that Kourtney alone has tried to fire her "at least three or four times." Kris describes her role in the family, "I feel like a fireman because I'm always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels. I think I'm good because they're my kids, and I think I am qualified for so many different life reasons."

In the years since Keeping Up With the Kardashians started airing, the show has prompted many spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie. Of course, all this hard work is not without reward, and Kris reportedly gets 10 percent of what they make.

It's widely known that Kris Jenner manages all her children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. Reportedly, Kris built up her experience as a manager navigating Caitlyn Jenner's endorsement deals before Kim's 2007 sex tape scandal. In 2016, Page Six reported that Kris deliberately leaked Kim's infamous sex tape in a bid to get the family famous, and as we all know, this strategy worked extremely well.

Does Kris manage anyone outside the Kardashian family?

In the past, Kris has managed people who weren't biologically related to her, with a notable example being the short-lived girl group BG5. According to Life & Style magazine, this 2010 girl group headlined by Mandy Jiroux (of Miley and Mandy fame) was looking to become the next Pussycat Dolls. However, it appears that Kris's management of the group was short-lived before BG5 was passed off to Rob Kardashian.

Since the early 2000s, Kris has poured her time and dedication into managing her children and their various brands. At this time, especially with her children ever expanding into different realms, it appears that she has only been managing them for the last decade of her career. As Kris has noted before, it's no easy task managing all the day-to-day aspects of all her children's lives, but hopefully, that will be a little easier with Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending?