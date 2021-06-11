Everything You Need to Know About the New Kardashian x Hulu Deal

It's truly the end of an era. For nearly 15 years and 20 seasons, we've kept up with the Kardashians on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians , and tonight this long, long chapter comes to an end. But don't you worry, because the most famous family in the U.S. has something else up their sleeve: an upcoming Hulu show that's being produced by Disney.

While members of the Kardashian fam have discussed bits and pieces about their new Hulu deal, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding what the show will actually be about. It doesn't have a title yet, and it certainly doesn't have a premise. Is it another reality show? What's the format? Here's everything we know about the Kardashian Hulu x Disney deal.

What to know about the Kardashian Hulu deal:

The most information we've gotten about the Kardashian Hulu and Disney deal is from momager Kris Jenner, who said partnering with Disney was "a no-brainer" and that "we're huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol," so it's possible that the new show will be more contestant-focused and less focused on the Kardashians themselves. She did say that "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are."

She continued, "...since moment one, [the fans have] been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but, spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch." We love the confidence! This was at Disney Upfronts in May 2021.

Kris also explained why they chose Hulu (and why Hulu chose them): "Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it's where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms." Makes sense!

And Scott Disick fans, you're gonna love this: After the May 13 episode of KUWTK, we see Scott express his sadness over drifting apart from the family now that they won't be in front of the camera 24/7. "Scott is us about #KUWTK ending! were so heart broken," someone tweeted. Kim actually responded, saying, "But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!" That's right. Scott will be tagging along and it looks like we'll be seeing him in the show.

While it hasn't been confirmed by Kardashians, it also sounds like Kourtney's boyfriend, Travis Barker, will be joining the family in their new TV adventures. "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show," a source told Entertainment Tonight. They added, "His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."