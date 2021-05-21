Tristan Thompson Sold His Mansion in Cleveland for $2.5 Million — Could This Mean He's Moving in With Khloé?

Since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began their relationship in 2016, their romantic history has been complicated, to say the least. Months after their relationship went public, Tristan and Khloe both professed their love for one another on national television, and in December of 2017, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

But it wasn’t until April of the following year when rumors surfaced that there might be trouble in paradise. Since Tristan’s infidelity was uncovered by a series of surveillance videos, things have only gotten messier. With rumors that Tristan cheated on Khloe again , fans want to know — are Khlo é and Tristan back together on Keeping up With the Kardashians? Do they live together?

According to People , Khloé and Tristan are focused on rebuilding and maybe even giving True a sibling in the near future. A source shared, "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them. They really want it to work out."

Khloé said in her Instagram story, "What a beautiful beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love. This is where we brought True home. For the first few months of her life, this was my little bubble up here. Cleveland I am going to miss you."

In August 2020, reports revealed that Khloé and Tristan were house-hunting and looking to sell their multi-million dollar mansions to move in together. Since then, the couple seems to have done exactly that. Last year, Khloé and her mother, Kris Jenner, bought side-by-side mansions in Los Angeles that are currently under construction, and Tristan’s lakefront property in Cleveland recently sold for $2.5 million.

So it seems that — for now, at least — Khloé and Tristan are back together.

Recently, Sydney Chase of The Blackout Girls alleged that she and Tristan Thompson’s affair began last November and she most recently talked to him shortly after his daughter’s birthday in April. According to Sydney, she was not aware that Tristan and Khloé had rekindled their relationship and gotten back together last June. Tristan responded to Sydney’s allegations with a cease and desist, but she remained unphased and doubled down on her claims.

To make matters worse, Tristan has also been embroiled in some alleged baby mama drama. But despite recent headlines, it appears that Khloé and Tristan are still going strong. In the past, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan are working overtime to repair their relationship.

Source: Instagram

The source shared, “In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner. Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."