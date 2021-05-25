Khloé Kardashian Sold Her Calabasas Mansion in a Record-Breaking Deal

The news broke in early 2021 that the Kardashian family would soon be turning off the E! cameras and ending their 20-season run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2021. With that chapter coming to a close for the family, it’s no surprise that the reality TV show royals are changing things up a bit in their lives.

With the news of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' end coming, Khloé Kardashian decided to sell her Calabasas, Calif., mansion and start a new chapter. The sale ended up breaking home sales in the Calabasas area. So, who bought the socialite’s house? We have all the details below!

Kholé sold her mansion for $15.5 million to a popular YouTuber.

Khloé sold her Calabasas mansion for $15.5 million, according to a report from Variety. The estate went on the market in May 2020, with the Kardashian sister asking $18.95 million to purchase. However, the mansion ended up selling for about $3.5 million less. Even with the lower sale price, the deal was “a record price that ranks, by more than a million dollars, as the most ever paid for a house in the city of Calabasas,” the outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé sold the home to YouTuber Dhar Mann. Dhar is a cosmetics entrepreneur turned YouTuber. He dedicates his videos to helping others rise from hardship and life’s challenges, just like he did. He currently boasts over 9.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

“After having gone through so many hard times, I made it my purpose to help others that might be similarly struggling like how I was. That's why I started making videos. And that's how I'm able to create such relatable content that feels like it hits home. Because I've been there. I've experienced the hard times. And I use that as inspiration to help you overcome yours too,” his website reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Dhar and his partner have been documenting their house hunt on social media and took to Instagram to share the news of their dream home purchase. “What better way to celebrate the birthday of my life partner @laurag_143 than to also celebrate us buying our new home!!! When Laura met me I was sharing a 350 square foot studio apartment with a roommate and sleeping on a couch,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement