People Are Talking About Khloé Kardashian "New Look" — Here's Why

Reality star Khloé Kardashian has undergone a number of transformations since her family's Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame. She's always changed up her look with all kinds of methods, including the classics of diet, exercise, and detox teas. For other changes, Khloé, along with other members of her family, have appeared to rely on the good old-fashioned Photoshop, too.

Every once in a while, Khloé debuts a new look on Instagram or her other social media accounts, and people apparently can't help but comment on it, as well as speculate about the plastic surgery she may or may not have undergone to achieve the new look. It's honestly kind of a vicious cycle at this point.

Nobody... Khloe Kardashian’s Face ID whenever she grabs her phone: pic.twitter.com/4TlVyKVZzp

Khloe Kardashian trying to unlock her phone using Face ID pic.twitter.com/bm3EmdaNL8

After posting the video, people began speculating about the plastic surgery or other cosmetic changes they assume Khloé had undergone to achieve the look. Some people were even saying that the video must be some kind of CGI trick. It's not the first time people have speculated about Khloé's personal cosmetic decisions — not by a long shot. And even though at the end of the day, the way Khloé's face looks is nobody's business but hers, that doesn't seem to stop people from sharing "clever" criticism of her appearance.

In March of 2021, Khloé posted a video about her new collab with IPSY on her Instagram . In the video, she calls makeup "the ultimate self-expression" and says that it allows her to "essentially play a different character each and every day." So her IPSY bag is full of stuff she swears by and always uses. If you've ever been a fan of Khloé's face, this could be exactly what you're looking for. But people who watched the video were more than a little distracted by her appearance.

This isn't the first new look for Khloé.

Back in May of 2020, Khloé shared several photos of herself — and some thought the KUWTK star was almost unrecognizable in them. Not only did she debut bronze tresses, but Khloe also rocked a dark tan in the glam shots. “Location: under b--ches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the post. Judging by the commentary, Khloé's fans were clearly shook by her new look. They weren't sure whether the shot was Photoshopped or possibly the result of cosmetic procedures.

who is khloe kardashian trying to fool pic.twitter.com/uG4QReL7fZ — 𝐬🥂 (@ARlSLOVER) May 22, 2020 Source: Twitter

One fan tweeted, “Who is Khloé Kardashian trying to fool?” Another said, “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.” “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!” another follower wrote. “I just saw a pic of Khloé Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho,” another wrote.

I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho — Ari🧜🏻‍♀️ (@_areyez) May 22, 2020 Source: Twitter

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020 Source: Twitter

Then, there was someone who posted a compilation of Khloé’s photos over the years, along with the caption “Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year." In the comment section of the Instagram post, Khloé revealed "a little switch up is needed," when she responded to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart, who commented, "Omg."