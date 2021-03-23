People Are Talking About Khloé Kardashian "New Look" — Here's Why

People Are Talking About Khloé Kardashian "New Look" — Here's WhyBy Distractify Staff
Mar. 23 2021, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Reality star Khloé Kardashian has undergone a number of transformations since her family's Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame. She's always changed up her look with all kinds of methods, including the classics of diet, exercise, and detox teas. For other changes, Khloé, along with other members of her family, have appeared to rely on the good old-fashioned Photoshop, too.
Every once in a while, Khloé debuts a new look on Instagram or her other social media accounts, and people apparently can't help but comment on it, as well as speculate about the plastic surgery she may or may not have undergone to achieve the new look. It's honestly kind of a vicious cycle at this point.
People are once again wondering about Khloé Kardashian's new look.
In March of 2021, Khloé posted a video about her new collab with IPSY on her Instagram. In the video, she calls makeup "the ultimate self-expression" and says that it allows her to "essentially play a different character each and every day." So her IPSY bag is full of stuff she swears by and always uses. If you've ever been a fan of Khloé's face, this could be exactly what you're looking for. But people who watched the video were more than a little distracted by her appearance.
After posting the video, people began speculating about the plastic surgery or other cosmetic changes they assume Khloé had undergone to achieve the look. Some people were even saying that the video must be some kind of CGI trick. It's not the first time people have speculated about Khloé's personal cosmetic decisions — not by a long shot. And even though at the end of the day, the way Khloé's face looks is nobody's business but hers, that doesn't seem to stop people from sharing "clever" criticism of her appearance.
Khloe Kardashian trying to unlock her phone using Face ID pic.twitter.com/bm3EmdaNL8— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 11, 2021
Nobody...— First Brokage (@bmthreezy) March 10, 2021
Khloe Kardashian’s Face ID whenever she grabs her phone: pic.twitter.com/4TlVyKVZzp
Khloe Kardashian’s face be gettin more updates than Warzone pic.twitter.com/HtXMPXlzFi— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) March 10, 2021
This isn't the first new look for Khloé.
Back in May of 2020, Khloé shared several photos of herself — and some thought the KUWTK star was almost unrecognizable in them. Not only did she debut bronze tresses, but Khloe also rocked a dark tan in the glam shots. “Location: under b--ches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the post.
Judging by the commentary, Khloé's fans were clearly shook by her new look. They weren't sure whether the shot was Photoshopped or possibly the result of cosmetic procedures.
who is khloe kardashian trying to fool pic.twitter.com/uG4QReL7fZ— 𝐬🥂 (@ARlSLOVER) May 22, 2020
One fan tweeted, “Who is Khloé Kardashian trying to fool?” Another said, “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.”
“Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lockdown a whole different person. Wow!” another follower wrote. “I just saw a pic of Khloé Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho,” another wrote.
I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho— Ari🧜🏻♀️ (@_areyez) May 22, 2020
Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk— superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020
Then, there was someone who posted a compilation of Khloé’s photos over the years, along with the caption “Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year."
In the comment section of the Instagram post, Khloé revealed "a little switch up is needed," when she responded to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart, who commented, "Omg."
Khloé showed off her pre-quarantine abs on her Instagram, too.
Also in May of 2020, Khloé posted a throwback of her abs on full display. "Pre-quarantine abs," she captioned the mirror selfie.
"BODYY," stylist Dani Michelle commented, to which Khloé replied, "@danixmichelle before I ate everything in sight lol." One fan wrote: "We feel you! Give yourself some grace. You deserve it!"
Another wrote, "You look so good, mama." Khloé replied: "Bless you baby!!!! All before quarantine."
Khloé discussed diet and exercise amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a YouTube Live Poosh chat with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian — which was published on May 13, 2020 — the KUWTK star opened up about her at-home workout and wellness routines. Khloé shared she's not focused as much on her diet while in self-isolation with her daughter True.
"In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating," Khloé said in the video. (We feel you on that one, Khloé.)
The KUWTK star also commented, "I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."
She also gave a piece of great fitness advice: "Once you get to your goal, it's OK to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life."
Clearly, Khloé's mindful eating habits and continued exercise have contributed to her new look. (It's nice to hear, though, that the KUWTK star still makes room in her health-centered diet for the finer things in life, like quesadillas.) And her darker hair? It's seriously on-point.
Whether you love or hate Khloé's new look, one thing's for sure: She's the queen of transformations.