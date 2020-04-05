Khloé Kardashian Is the 'KUWTK' Star With the Most Complex Dating History

Khloé and Rashad dated all the way back in 2008, and this did not end well.

Rashad told Page Six that Khloé staged a scene where she hacked into his voicemail and listened to several messages from a random girl. He said she was "faking it" and Khloé didn't have his number.

Rashad and Khloé “had already called it quits” and he blamed her for his falling NBA career.