Is Khloé Kardashian Freezing Her Eggs? The Pressure Is on for the 'KUWTK' Star

Fast-forward to today, and True Thompson is nearly 2 years old. Considering Koko isn't getting any younger, many have wondered: Is she planning on freezing her eggs?

When Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy in December 2017, fans were thrilled for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. She had expressed a desire to become a mother for years, after all — and it was finally happening.

At 35, Khloé would be considered a "high-risk" pregnancy if she were to decide to have another baby at this point — simply because of her age. The KUWTK star also has a much lower chance of conceiving in the first place now that she's officially in her mid-30s.

And considering Khloé isn't currently dating anyone, it would make sense for her to consider freezing her eggs if she wants to make sure she'll be able to have children in the future.

Does Khloe plan on freezing her eggs?

On KUWTK Khloé and her mom, Kris Jenner, talk about Khloé's relationship status and future family plans. "I'm focused on myself and True, and like, that's just what I do," Koko told her mom. "Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

After audibly gasping at Khloé's never-dating-again response, Kris said to the camera, "Khloé has definitely been through a rough year. And the fact that she says she doesn't want to date again is a little sad for me because I want her to live her best life — and hope that she'll have another baby one day. And I think it's good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what's meant to be."

Kris then directly asked Khloé if she wants another baby. When Khloé indicated that she didn't at the moment, Kris asked, "Are your eggs frozen?" "Nope. If I want to, I will one day; I just don't care to," Khloé replied, cool as a cucumber. Kris insisted that her daughter needs to freeze her eggs, but Khloé remained unbothered about rushing into anything of that nature.