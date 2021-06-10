Khloé Kardashian Debated Moving to Boston for Tristan Thompson — But Did She?

During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Khloé talk about potentially moving to Boston to be with Tristan, and she weighs the pros and cons with Kim.

“I’m not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it's different. True has her whole life in LA," she said during the episode.

Khloé noted that while her relationship with Tristan was stronger, she was worried about uprooting True's life most of all, since her daughter recently turned 3.