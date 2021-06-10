Khloé Kardashian Debated Moving to Boston for Tristan Thompson — But Did She?By Sara Belcher
Jun. 10 2021, Published 6:43 p.m. ET
It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian hasn't always been on the best terms with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The pair have been an on-again, off-again couple for the last few years, and together they share a daughter, True.
While the two recently reconciled, things haven't been looking good for them. On the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan asks Khloé to move to Boston for him — but does she?
Khloé discusses moving to Boston to be with Tristan on 'KUWTK.'
During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Khloé talk about potentially moving to Boston to be with Tristan, and she weighs the pros and cons with Kim.
“I’m not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it's different. True has her whole life in LA," she said during the episode.
Khloé noted that while her relationship with Tristan was stronger, she was worried about uprooting True's life most of all, since her daughter recently turned 3.
“We’ve spent so much time together during COVID. I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults but especially toddlers,” Khloé said. “I think there’s been so much change for True right now, I just don’t want to uproot her and remove her of all the things that she’s familiar with, that stabilize her.”
At the time, many things across the country were still shut down, adding an extra barrier to Khloé's decision about moving.
“It’s definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do,” she said during a confessional. “Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before but I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings.”
Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloé again in late 2020.
It seems that while Tristan was asking Khloé to move to Boston to be with him, he wasn't as lonely as he claimed to be. According to The Cut, in April 2021, model Sydney Chase admitted during an interview that she had been seeing Tristan in November 2020, though at the time she didn't know he was in a relationship.
“We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," Sydney said.
Sydney also claims she asked the basketball player outright if he was single, to which he replied, "Yes."
"It happened and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off," she claimed.
While the original podcast with the allegations has since been taken down and edited, Sydney maintains that what she'd said is true.
Tristan's team has reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters to the model, who has doubled down on her stance, now saying she'll take the matter to court if necessary.
It's currently unclear what all of this means for Khloé and Tristan's relationship, or if this influences whether or not Khloé will move to Boston to be with him — though she did recently sell her Calabasas home.
You can find out what Khloé decides and how she responds to the allegations on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on E!