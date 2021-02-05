Khloé and Tristan Are "Going Strong," According to Source, but Not Engaged Yet

We can all agree that Keeping Up with the Kardashian star Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their share of relationship drama. After the news spread of the Boston Celtics star cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant and getting close to Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, it was safe to say that the couple’s relationship was doomed. However, it seems as if they’ve moved past all of their issues.

In fact, the couple has even patched things up and given their relationship another try — despite people warning Khloé to stay away from him. That said, the couple seems committed to making things work for their family. And fans now believe that the pair may be engaged.

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?

Ever since the couple got back together, it seems as if things are going well. With raising their daughter True and spending time with one another during COVID-19, the couple appears to have put the past behind them. In fact, Tristan has even appeared on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has gone the extra mile to get back in Khloé's good graces. So, it's no surprise that people think the two have secretly got engaged.

However, ET reports that the couple has not taken the next step in their relationship. While Khloé was spotted rocking a diamond ring over the holidays, that doesn't mean that the two are planning to wed. "A source told the publication that while the two are still going strong, they are not heading down the aisle."

"Khloé and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now," the source continued. It was explained that with Tristan now playing for the Boston Celtics, Khloé has to go "back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston."

