Khloé and Tristan Are "Going Strong," According to Source, but Not Engaged Yet

Khloé and Tristan Are "Going Strong," According to Source, but Not Engaged YetBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 5 2021, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
We can all agree that Keeping Up with the Kardashian star Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their share of relationship drama. After the news spread of the Boston Celtics star cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant and getting close to Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, it was safe to say that the couple’s relationship was doomed. However, it seems as if they’ve moved past all of their issues.
In fact, the couple has even patched things up and given their relationship another try — despite people warning Khloé to stay away from him. That said, the couple seems committed to making things work for their family. And fans now believe that the pair may be engaged.
Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged?
Ever since the couple got back together, it seems as if things are going well. With raising their daughter True and spending time with one another during COVID-19, the couple appears to have put the past behind them. In fact, Tristan has even appeared on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has gone the extra mile to get back in Khloé's good graces. So, it's no surprise that people think the two have secretly got engaged.
However, ET reports that the couple has not taken the next step in their relationship. While Khloé was spotted rocking a diamond ring over the holidays, that doesn't mean that the two are planning to wed.
"A source told the publication that while the two are still going strong, they are not heading down the aisle."
"Khloé and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now," the source continued. It was explained that with Tristan now playing for the Boston Celtics, Khloé has to go "back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston."
However, it's not too far-fetched for people to believe that they are actually engaged. After all, the Kardashian clan is known to keep secrets and announce them at the very last minute.
The publication has also reported that raising their daughter True together is a top priority for the couple.
Despite Tristan keeping a low profile, he's not off the hook with fans just yet.
If there is one thing that always holds truth, it's that the public never forgets the indiscretions of a celebrity. And since the Kardashian family is always in the public eye, it's hard for people to forget the drama attached to them. That said, fans of the show are still not sold on Tristan and Khloé's reunion.
Watching the Kardashian episodes of when Tristan and Khloe first started dating and wow men will really have you looking a whole fool out here— Shannel thee Shetland (@ShyFieri) February 3, 2021
stay vigilant ladies
To be honest, fans not being fond of Tristan is not surprising. After all, he did do some serious damage with his philandering. Not to mention, a lot of fans are still upset that Khloé seemed to give him a pass and made it a mission to publicly humiliate Jordyn.
Plus, his past relationship with the mother of his son, Jordan Craig, doesn't sit right with fans.
However, as the saying goes, the heart wants what it wants. And it looks like Khloé is determined to be a ride or die for Tristan. Still, it hasn't stopped fans from trashing the NBA star whenever they get the chance — including Khloé as well.
Tristan and khloe need to get away from eachother— 𝕵𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖚𝖘𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔 (@ohsalad_days) February 1, 2021
And I read somewhere that Khloe wants another baby with Tristan, someone h cheated on her her entire pregnancy and with her sisters best friend. Chile the lack of self love 💀— sponono (@r_cho12) February 1, 2021
No matter what opinions we have, the couple has turned a blind eye to it all.
With all that in mind, Khloé and Tristan remain un-engaged at the moment, but when it comes to any of the Kardashians, things can change in an instant. Still, we have no choice but to sit back and watch everything unfold.
Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to air on March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!