Everything You Need to Know About the New Kardashian Show, All in One Place

While the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired last week, we all know this isn't the last we'll be seeing of the bunch. Not only do the Kardashians have a Hulu x Disney deal, but E! still owns the rights to KUWTK, so you'll still be able to catch reruns. If you're curious about the new Kardashian show, here's everything we know, all in one place.

Will the Kardashians have a new show?

Yup, the Kardashians are getting a new show on Hulu. Although we don't have a name yet, we do know that it's a multi-year deal, and that it will “stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," according to Hulu. Neither the Kardashians nor Hulu have revealed what the show will be about, but Kris Jenner has hinted that it'll be an iteration of the next chapter for them. The family will continue their ever-evolving journey.

During a Disney event in May 2021, Kris said, “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

It sounds like the Kardashians will be able to cover topics they previously weren't able to before, which is exciting for fans who feel like they've seen it all. Per People, Ryan Seacrest said, “I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up With the Kardashians because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family.”

