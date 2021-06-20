Everything You Need to Know About the New Kardashian Show, All in One Place

Everything You Need to Know About the New Kardashian Show, All in One PlaceBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Jun. 20 2021, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
While the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired last week, we all know this isn't the last we'll be seeing of the bunch. Not only do the Kardashians have a Hulu x Disney deal, but E! still owns the rights to KUWTK, so you'll still be able to catch reruns. If you're curious about the new Kardashian show, here's everything we know, all in one place.
Will the Kardashians have a new show?
Yup, the Kardashians are getting a new show on Hulu. Although we don't have a name yet, we do know that it's a multi-year deal, and that it will “stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," according to Hulu.
Neither the Kardashians nor Hulu have revealed what the show will be about, but Kris Jenner has hinted that it'll be an iteration of the next chapter for them. The family will continue their ever-evolving journey.
During a Disney event in May 2021, Kris said, “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”
It sounds like the Kardashians will be able to cover topics they previously weren't able to before, which is exciting for fans who feel like they've seen it all. Per People, Ryan Seacrest said, “I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up With the Kardashians because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family.”
He continued, “So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas. My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently. I’m sure it will definitely pique people’s interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do.”
When will the new Kardashian show start filming?
In March 2021, Kris told The Wall Street Journal that filming show would start in the next couple months (so probably in summer 2021). “When we first got the show, many years ago, I remember signing the deal with E! and I think we were shooting 30 days later. . . . I think this will be the same way. We’re dying to go do things together. We all had a really nice break. And if the world opens back up it will be a lot of fun," she said.
Be prepared to see familiar faces on their show, like Scott Disick (Kim has already confirmed Scott will be back). It's also rumored that Travis Barker, Kourtney's boyfriend, and his kids, will be featured in the new series. The source told Entertainment Tonight, "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."
The source also said, "The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight. They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."