Khloé Kardashian Says People Ask Her about Shorty 'All the Time'

Many fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have most likely been watching since day one. It's been years since the show first aired back in 2007, and we've seen how everyone's lives have changed and evolved. People have had plenty of relationships come and go on the show, but one of them has just popped up again.

KUWTK is over now and the Kardashian family is working on new projects with Disney Plus and Hulu . But even through all of the changes, we're seeing a somewhat familiar face. Shorty, who was only seen in Season 1 of the reality show, has made a reappearance. So who is he and how does he know the famous family?

Khloé says tha since she first met Shorty, she has often been asked how he is doing. "The No. 1 thing I get asked is literally, 'How's Shorty? Have you guys heard from him? Is he alive," she said on an April 2021 episode from the final season. "I get asked all the time."

At the very beginning of KUWTK, Khloé befriends a man named Shorty. At the time, he is homeless and Khloé had seen him outside of the family's Dash store. From then on, we see them build this relationship, with Khloé remains determined to help him get back on his feet. In Episode 7 of that first season, she gives him a makeover. That's the last time we see Shorty ... until now.

So, where is Shorty?

Khloé says in the episode that she doesn't know where he is, but that she has tried to look for him before. "We've looked for him a couple times. He used to be on Hollywood and Highland and we would look for him and no one has been able to really find him. But a couple people have found him, like his whereabouts."

Khloé goes on to say that over the years, people have sent her pictures of Shorty or tagged her in pics of him on social media. "It's always nice to know that he's still alive and he seems like he's doing well," she says. She doesn't mention what area these pics of him are being taken, but it's possible that he's still in the Hollywood area or in another part of California.

Eventually, the family does find him and we find out that, unfortunately, Shorty lost the job he had because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, he's trying to save up so he can get an apartment of his own. Khloé says this is completely different from what he said during Season 1 of the show.

Khloé says that in Season 1, Shorty made it very clear that he didn't want a place of his own. But now that he wants to change that, the Kardashians came through to help him. "We know that Shorty is trying to better himself and get this apartment for himself and we want to help as much as we can," she said on KUWTK. "And also we want to make it a surprise."