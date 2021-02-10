A TikToker Says Kylie or Kendall Jenner Might Launch a Tequila Brand Soon

A TikToker Says Kylie or Kendall Jenner Might Launch a Tequila Brand SoonBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 10 2021, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
According to a TikTok user named Hannah Farrell (hfazzz), a member of the Kardashian / Jenner family or someone close to them might be about to launch a tequila brand called 818.
As the TikToker argues in a string of short clips, Kylie or Kendall Jenner might be focusing their efforts on developing a new spirits company. So, who is the owner of the mysterious brand?
Kylie, Kendall, and a few others, including Anastasia Karanikolaou, embarked on a dreamy vacation to Mexico in January 2021. They posted several photographs of the outing on Instagram.
As a TikToker named Hannah Farrell claims, the stars hid a bottle of 818 in the background of some of the posts because they are about to launch a tequila brand. Is this true? If yes, who is the owner of 818?
"Somebody call Kris Jenner, I've cracked it," Hannah said in a TikTok clip posted on Jan. 22, 2021.
"'What is this new s---?' This tequila doesn't exist. I've looked into this tequila. I think this is Kylie's new tequila. That she is going to bring out," she commented on an outtake from an Instagram story that dates back to April 2020.
In the first video, Hannah argued that it's Kylie who will be at the helm of the brand, but she expressed some doubts later on.
"I've had loads of comments and pictures sent to me and now I'm pretty sure that it's Kendall's tequila," Hannah said in a TikTok clip uploaded on Jan. 24, 2021.
Hannah talked about her investigation in another video.
For the video, she used a clip from an Instagram story from April 2020, alongside a screenshot of one of Kendall's more recent Instagram posts — which also features the mysterious bottle. The TikTok user also shared a photo of what looks like the page showing the registered details of the company.
As Hannah revealed, there is a company called K & Soda which was registered in Los Angeles. It appears that they are licensed to carry 818 Tequila Añejo and 818 Tequila Blanco.
So, how much does a bottle of 818 tequila cost?
Kylie and Kendall have yet to address the latest developments or confirm the rumors about their alleged business venture. To make matters even more complicated, 818 has yet to launch. Without a website, it would be tricky to ascertain further information about the owner.
According to the Instagram page of the company, 818 specializes in handcrafted tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. At this stage, it's uncertain whether 818 will be a standard, premium, or super-premium spirits brand.
They will likely carry Tequila Añejo and Tequila Blanco, but there are no details available about either the quality of the ingredients or the manufacturing process. These could serve as an indicator of their prices.