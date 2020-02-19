We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-kendall-jenner-dating-fai-khadra-1574695491634.jpg
Source: Instagram

Is Fai Khadra Dating Kendall Jenner? Fans Suspect They're a New Couple

By

It looks like Fai Khadra has been popping up on Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed a lot lately and we've got questions. For instance, who exactly is he? And are they really dating or just BFFs?

Who is Kendall Jenner dating?

Fans have speculated that the friends were an item when word first got out about Fai being Kendall's plus one at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. But when Kendall shared a photo of the two of them dressed up for the ceremony, she captioned the pic: "We don't date he's just my date." Fair enough.