Kendall Jenner's Reply to This Sexist Meme About Her Dating Life Is Perfection

While it's true that Kendall Jenner has dated a couple NBA players (and was reported to have recently gone on a quick "quarantine road trip" with NBA player Devin Booker), that doesn't mean making sexist jokes about the reality TV star and supermodel is okay. Today, in response to the news about Kendall's maybe-boyfriend (a relationship hasn't been confirmed and Kendall and Devin have actually been friends for awhile), a TikTok user created a meme about Kendall being "passed around" like basketball.

Kendall responded an hour ago with the very best comeback: "they act like like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch." Um, get it girl! Kendall had retweeted a Twitter user's original post, which defended Kendall, saying, "Maybe she's passing them around."

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Even Kylie stepped in to applaud her sister's quick (and hilarious) reply.

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

Kendall can date whomever she wants, and to even suggest that she doesn't have full agency of her love life is laughable. Kendall is an incredibly successful model worth at least $18 million. She's also part of a super powerful family of entrepreneurs. But just because the TV star doesn't need a man in her life, doesn't mean she can't have fun seeing people — and yes, she's dated a lot of NBA players, but so what? Girl's got a type and there's nothing to apologize for.

Who are the NBA players Kendall Jenner has dated? Although the most recent rumor is that Kendall is romantically linked with Devin, she's allegedly been with several other professional basketball players. Here's a list of all the NBA players Kendall has been linked with (although some of these relationships ended up just being rumors!)

1. Jordan Clarkson Source: Getty Images Back in November, 2016, Kendall was spotted getting really close with Jordan at Drake's after-party after the 2016 AMAs. An eyewitness told E! News, "You could see that they're really into each other and they certainly weren't hiding it. They were very touchy-feely!" The two were dancing together all night and appeared very intimate. The eyewitness added that, "They were extremely coupley." However, Kendall has never confirmed the relationship.

2. D'Angelo Russell Source: Getty Images This one is not so clear, but Kendall was spotted with D'Angelo Russell by TMZ and went to cheer him on *multiple times* when D'Angelo was part of the LA Lakers. A source told TMZ that Kendall is "just not that into him" and that they're just friends. Who knows!

3. Blake Griffin Source: Getty Images Kendall and Blake started dating summer 2017, but the relationship was pretty rocky. The went on a a break in the winter of 2018, which possibly had to do with the fact that Blake was getting sued by his ex-girlfriend for palimony (and Kendall unfortunately got dragged into the drama). They broke up for good in May 2018.

4. Ben Simmons Source: Getty Images A couple months after breaking up with Blake, Kendall started seeing Ben Simmons. They were spotted "cuddling" in July 2018. A month later, they went on vacation together with Khloe Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kendall broke things off and started seeing Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella's brother), but then TMZ saw Kendall and Ben together again in November. These days, it seems like they have a super casual (or open) relationship.