Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

Although the Kar-Jenner daughters are typically known for their long, flowing tresses, their "momager" Kris Jenner has been rocking her signature pixie cut for quite some time now. Kendall's new haircut reminded fans of the Kar-Jenner matriarch so much, they couldn't help but comment on the likeness.

One Instagram user commented: "KRISSSS JENNER IS THAT YOU ???😍😍."

"We just got Krissed!!!!!" another person declared.

Yet another person chimed in with, "It’s giving Kris Jenner vibes."