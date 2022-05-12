Evidently Kendall Jenner Can't Cut a Cucumber so We Asked a Professional Chef for Some Tips (EXCLUSIVE)

We sent the TikTok to chef Johnny Spero, who immediately responded with, "F--k, I hated every second of that." That's how you know Kendall wasn't doing this right.

Once he got over his initial horror, Johnny was able to give us his best cucumber-cutting tips. Please get a pen, you're going to want to write this down.

"OK, the best way to cut a cucumber is the opposite of that," Johnny said. You read it here first! Do the opposite of whatever Kendall Jenner was trying to do.