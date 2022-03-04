Who Was Eliminated from 'Top Chef' Season 19? Find Out Who Has Packed Their Knives Thus Far

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Top Chef: Houston.

After Season 18 filmed during the height of the pandemic and crowned a victor whose win was shrouded in a harassment controversy, Top Chef is officially back and. Many viewers are hopeful that the new season will serve as a fresh start for the series.

The 19th season of the hit Bravo competition is covering the food scene in Houston, Texas, and Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons are all back to taste and to judge.