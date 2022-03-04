Who Was Eliminated from 'Top Chef' Season 19? Find Out Who Has Packed Their Knives Thus Far

Who Was Eliminated from 'Top Chef' Season 19? Find Out Who Has Packed Their Knives Thus FarBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 3 2022, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Top Chef: Houston.
After Season 18 filmed during the height of the pandemic and crowned a victor whose win was shrouded in a harassment controversy, Top Chef is officially back and. Many viewers are hopeful that the new season will serve as a fresh start for the series.
The 19th season of the hit Bravo competition is covering the food scene in Houston, Texas, and Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons are all back to taste and to judge.
Like in Top Chef: Portland, the judges will be joined by a Top Chef alum each week on the panel for Season 19.
Fifteen hopeful chefs started out in the competition, but the eliminations kicked off at the end of the March 3 premiere with Padma uttering her now-famous phrase: "Please pack your knives and go."
Who was eliminated from Top Chef Season 19? Read on for the running list of the chefs who fell short.
1. Leia Gaccione
The New Jersey-based chef was the first to get sent home on the Houston season.
During the first Quickfire, the chefs drew knives and they formed teams of three. Leia, Jae Jung, and Stephanie Miller worked together, and they were one of the two bottom teams in the pre-elimination test.
The chefs had to work together again for the Elimination Challenge, which was a butchery task utilizing primal cuts of beef. The red team chose last, and they had to work with the round cut.
When the competitors went to spend their $600 at Whole Foods, Leia revealed that she was dealing with a bladder infection. She spent the first night resting instead of getting to hang out with the other chefs or to further plan out her team's menu.
On Elimination Day, Leia created a top round steak summer roll with peaches and a Tahini lime sauce and Basil oil, which failed to impress the judges.
Once again, the red team ended up in the bottom, and Leia was sent home.
"It sucks," Leia said in her confessional about her elimination. "You know, you don't put your life on hold to compete in the most prestigious cooking competition to be eliminated in the first challenge... I made some rookie mistakes. I was not focused. I did not pay attention to detail."
Which chef will be next, and who will get the chance to return after Last Chance Kitchen concludes? You'll have to tune in to find out.
New episodes of Top Chef: Houston air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.