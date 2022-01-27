Yeehaw! 'Top Chef' Is Headed to Houston — Find Out Which Chefs Made the Cut

"Top Chef is back. Fifteen of the country's most talented chefs have traveled to Houston to compete in one of the most diverse cities in the nation," Padma says in the sneak peek clip.

Since Texas is the Lone Star State, it only makes sense that Houston would serve as the place where the next winner is named.

Before Padma starts asking one chef to please pack their knives and go each week, take a look at the 15 contestants competing in the Texas city.