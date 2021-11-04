How Has Modeling and TV Hosting Impacted Padma Lakshmi's Net Worth?

While Top Chef is definitely Padma‘s bread and butter, she’s also made appearances on other reality competition shows over the years. She's also acted in a few TV shows and movies, including Boom, Star Trek: Enterprise, Glitter, and The Mistress of Spices — just to name a few. Padma has also released multiple cookbooks and a memoir.

Fans of Padma who are curious to know more intimate details about who she is can learn a lot about her in her book, Love, Loss, and What We Ate: A Memoir.

Another part of Padma‘s career that shouldn’t be forgotten or ignored is her modeling life. She posed for plenty of photoshoots in the '90s and in all her photo spreads, she looks absolutely radiant.