'Top Chef' Alum Dale Talde on Season 18, 'Top Chef Amateurs,' and His New Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Many talented chefs have emerged from Bravo's Top Chef, including two-time contestant Dale Talde. The Asian American Chicago native has opened several restaurants, written a cookbook, is currently a judge on Top Chef Season 18, will appear on Top Chef Amateurs, and has an upcoming cooking series called All up in My Grill on Tastemade.

Distractify caught up with Dale via Zoom, where he spilled some tea on Top Chef Season 18, told us about Top Chef Amateurs, and gave us the scoop on his new show.