Karen Akunowicz Shares Her Thoughts on Coming Back to 'Top Chef' (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Chef is a seriously draining competition for even the most talented names in the culinary industry. On the show, renowned chefs partake in various competitions to ultimately win the Top Chef title.

And although many would likely want to throw in the dishtowel after appearing on the show, two-time contestant Karen Akunowicz has been busier than ever since she last appeared on Season 17 in 2019 — even with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.