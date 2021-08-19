'Top Chef' Has Come Under Scrutiny More Than Once in Its 18-Year History

Winner of Top Chef Season 18 Gabe Erales received widespread criticism after it was revealed that he'd sexually harassed one of his female co-workers at the Comedor in Austin, Texas. He was fired from the eatery in December 2020 for "repeated violations of the company's ethics policy," per Austin American-Statesman.

Gabe isn't the first Top Chef contestant to face a public backlash. Here are some of the worst scandals in the nearly two-decade-long history of Top Chef.