'Top Chef' Star Tom Colicchio and His Wife Have Been Together for Almost 20 Years

Tom tied the knot with filmmaker and activist Lori Silverbush on Sept. 15, 2001, and they have been happily together ever since. They share two kids, 11-year-old Luka Bodhi and 10-year-old Mateo. Tom also has an older son, Dante, from a previous relationship.

Tom and Lori split their time between their lavish home in leafy Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and a beautiful property near Mattituck, Long Island, N.Y. An avid gardener, Tom enjoys experimenting with different vegetable crops and spending time in his garden.

"I get up in the morning at six, I'm out in the garden for two hours, and then my day starts, and it's just a much better day," Tom explained in an interview with Wine Spectator. "It makes me so happy."

"I don't know exactly what they're going to grow into," he described his overall approach to growing different plants. "You just have to let them grow."