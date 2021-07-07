Kim Kardashian Will Be Shutting Down KKW Beauty to Create a New Brand Identity

Out with the old and in with the new! Kim Kardashian has made bank off her beauty line KKW Beauty over the years. With offerings that range from highlight and contour kits to eyeshadow palettes to body products, and more, KKW Beauty has quickly become one of the most popular brands to shop. However, with growth comes change, and Kim is ready to switch things up.

With the news of Kim temporarily shutting down operations of KKW Beauty to rebrand, beauty aficionados are hoping that the new makeover will cater to everyone’s needs. Since Kim is determined to create a new brand identity, the jury is out on what the new name will be. Here's everything that we know.

Kim Kardashian is ready to leave the name KKW Beauty behind.

On Tuesday July 6, 2021, Kim Kardashian shocked fans and beauty lovers with the news that she'd be shutting down KKW Beauty. "On August 1, 2021, at midnight, we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she wrote on Twitter.

She continued, "I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned. In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

Many believe that the name change has something to do with her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. There's a theory that Kim is possibly dropping her last name. However, TMZ reports that Kim will not be dropping her name. Other fans have speculated that the rebrand is likely due to rumors of KKW Beauty sales declining.