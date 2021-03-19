It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Lawyer

While Kim has been using her platform to shed light on criminal justice reform for years, many didn't realize that she could become a lawyer. She didn't graduate from college, and she has not enrolled in a formal law school.

Many people were first introduced to Kim Kardashian as a reality star, but she's now hoping to add "lawyer" to her resume. The KUWTK personality announced her intention to become an attorney in the state of California in 2019, much to the surprise of fans.

Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar? The TV personality hinted at a significant milestone during Season 20 of the E! reality series.

Instead, Kim has embarked on a four-year apprenticeship with top human rights attorney Jessica Jackson . The mom of four sporadically keeps her fans and followers updated on her progress, which now appears to include passing the baby bar.

Kim herself hasn't posted anything about the good news, though. The news will likely be confirmed on a future episode of the show.

On Season 20 of KUWTK, Kim shared that she had to take the baby bar in order to continue on with her studies. Because she isn't in a formal law school, it's mandatory that Kim pass a one-day version of the exam to show that she's adequately preparing. In addition to being obligatory, the test is a good barometer to see how she's doing in her bar prep.

Kim Kardashian hasn't passed the bar yet, and she reportedly plans on taking it sometime in 2022. It does look like she has taken the baby bar, though. A celebratory Instagram Story from Kris Jenner from the summer of 2020 may have confirmed the achievement. It showed lawyer Kim-themed cookies.

How is Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer?

Back in 2019, the reality star and Skims founder announced that she was studying to become a lawyer, like her father Robert Kardashian. She has embarked on a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. Kim also studies law for 18 hours a week with Jessica and former public defender/co-founder of CUT50, Erin Haney. "I go to the office [in the afternoon], and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at about 9 p.m., from 9 to 11. Every night," Kim said on Good Morning America.

Kim claims that studying law has made her a better business owner. "I read over every contract now. It's what I'm studying, and it makes a lot of sense, now, to me. Had I gone to school years ago when I should have, it wouldn't have meant as much as it does to me, and I wouldn't have been as into it as I am." Her prep has been holistic, which has allowed her to gain a better understanding of a lot of things.

"Because now, everything that I go through, personal injury law, everything — you have to study everything," Kim continued. "You can't just say, 'Oh, I want my degree in that.' You have to do everything, and so it all makes sense to me now. I love it."

One source told PEOPLE that Kim is doing really well, and has a great memory — something you definitely need if you want to study law and be a good lawyer. "She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once. She's great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She's also a very hard worker," the source said.

When she first revealed the news to Vogue in their May 2019 issue, she explained, "I had to think long and hard about this. The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, s--t. I need to know more.'"

"I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair," she added. "But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case." Though many have commended her for using her large platform to help others, Kim will likely be taken even more seriously once she's passed the bar and completed her studies.