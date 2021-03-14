Kim Kardashian Teases Role in 'PAW Patrol: The Movie,' Says She's a "Cool Mom"

During the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, Kim made a surprise cameo accompanied by her new PAW Patrol : The Movie co-stars, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin. Kim then announced she would also be in the flick, which has fans wondering: Who does she play in the movie?

Reality star Kim Kardashian has done a lot of work in the entertainment industry — and now, she'll be adding "voice actress" to the list.

Who does Kim play in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie?'

Kim previewed just a hint of what was to come at the Kids' Choice Awards. People recounted how she gushed about the movie, saying, "We had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it." When the casting announcement first came out in October 2020, Kim tweeted gleefully, "I’m officially a cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!"

Not much else is known about her role in the film, which is based on the children's television show of the same name. PAW Patrol is a Canadian children's television show created by Keith Chapman (of Bob the Builder fame). The show premiered on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013.

this cast is on a roll! can't wait for PAW Patrol: The Movie! #KCA 🐾 pic.twitter.com/56aHcY96kz — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021 Source: Twitter

The characters from the show, dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye, will be the main stars of the movie. However, there are also celebrity cameos from Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, and Yara Shahidi will all be present. And it sounds like Kim won't be taking over any of the familiar roles from the show, but a role that's entirely her own!

An inside source told People, "Kim's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film." The film is set for release in August 2021, so hopefully, she'll give viewers a few more hints about her character before then. Likewise, it sounds like her co-stars are stepping into totally new roles as well, so maybe a spin-off or sequel film will be in order?