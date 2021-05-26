Wendy Williams Has Sparked Speculation That Drake and Kim Kardashian Are Dating

Now that she's single, Kim Kardashian is back on the market. Since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February, rumors have been swirling around Kim about who she might be dating. The latest rumors suggest that she may have a relationship with Drake , although neither she nor the rapper have confirmed that they're in a relationship with one another.

Although there has been quiet speculation that Drake and Kim were friendly for years, the latest round of rumors actually has a more specific source. Wendy Williams suggested that the two may be dating during Tuesday's edition of The Wendy William Show. Wendy offered details on where the rumor comes from, and some perspective on whether she thought it was a good match.

Here's what Wendy Williams said on her show.

On her show, Wendy suggested that Kim and Drake were getting close at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila launch party. “The rumors have been for years that they have been dating or hooking up or whatever," she explained. "Well, they arrived separately to Kendall’s tequila party. Kendall has a tequila and she just launched it. Kim arrived separately in a Yellow Cab, while Drake arrived separately, as well.”

Wendy said that the rumor was that the two of them were "all over each other" at the party, and she added that she suspected there may be some truth to the rumors. Wendy also said that she didn't think that Drake was on Kim's level. She said that they were "two greatnesses," but added that Drake has a “lot of growing up to do to catch up with a woman."

“Divorces under her belt and a bunch of children and a full career and she’s older than him…no,” she said. “You know what I think this was? A slide by…I think they could have fun, they can watch TV and so on and so forth. I don’t believe this is a real relationship. You believe what you want.” Wendy also asked her studio audience if it was okay for Kim to date her ex's enemy, and the audience offered a fairly definitive "yes" in reply.

