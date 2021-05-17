Yung Miami and Nicki Minaj May Have Some Tension — Fans Believe Past Shade Is to Blame

This lyric is the popular mantra that top-selling rap artist Nicki Minaj (real name: Onika Tanya Maraj) wrote and happens to live by. The rap game has seen a surge of female talent take the genre to the next level, and many — including the Barbs (Nicki's fanbase) — have long believed that her influence has played a role in that fact. Not to mention, many female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Big Latto have said that the Queens native influenced them to pick up the mic.

So, why did Nicki Minaj block Yung Miami? Read on as we spill the tea.

With such a big influence in the industry, Nicki is left open to manufactured or real beef between her and other artists. While Nicki is no stranger to tension in the game, fans have been wondering why she blocked Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Brownlee) on social media. The City Girls rapper has never openly dissed or criticized Nicki, but word on social media tells otherwise.

"I just want to stay away from that question, like, I don't want to get into that but I am Team Cardi. City Girls is Team Cardi," she told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. "Cardi supports the City Girls. We don't ever have to ask, we'll just wake up and there's a tweet about the City Girls."

While appearing on The Breakfast Club in November 2018, Yung Miami spoke a little on the beef between Nicki and Cardi B. And many fans believe that her response to the question showed that she picked a side. The hosts asked if she ever wanted to work with Nicki, and her response was a bit problematic for some people.

On Twitter, many fans shared that Nicki has Yung Miami blocked for many reasons. And one crucial reason is what Yung Miami said in regard to the Cardi B and Nicki beef.

So, when Yung Miami tweeted asking Nicki to unblock her, fans quickly jumped to Nicki's defense.

In the past, Nicki has been open about her beef with Cardi B, Lil' Kim, and Remy Ma. She has even spoken about her issues with these women on and off the mic, since it was long said that she doesn't support women in the rap industry.

One thing fans love about Nicki Minaj is that she keeps it all the way real. If there is beef or any type of issue , you can count on the "Seeing Green" femcee to tell it like it is. However, she also picks and chooses what to respond to.

Nicki has yet to respond to Yung Miami's tweet.

As the social media world continues to speculate and give their own reasons as to why Nicki has Yung Miami on the block list, the 38-year-old rapper has remained mum on the topic.

It’s possible that Nicki could be waiting on an episode of her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, to address the issue. It could also be that she may have some ill feelings toward Yung Miami because of her past comments. Not to mention, fans have also said that old comments from City Girls' JT about the rapper could also be a reason why she has Yung Miami blocked.

So the barbzzz deadasss floated Yung Miami live with mad unicorns 😩😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Barbz #NICKIMINAJ — Ms.C Aka Ms. cash (@officialms_c) May 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

Plus, people believe that she should have remained neutral instead of picking a side. And the thought is that Nicki shares the same sentiment about the situation. Despite the controversy, Yung Miami reaffirmed that she has never done anything to Nicki. She also spoke further on the issue in a series of tweets, including one saying that she's not "obsessed or desperate."

Users on Twitter also reminded Yung Miami about a few tweets she made about her dislike for people asking her to unblock them. "I hate when I see somebody and they be like unblock me, I didn't do nothing. It's like no get your hating a-- from by me b----," she tweeted in September 2020.

Source: Twitter