Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj Are Still Fighting Years After Their Feud Began

The beef between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj reignited after Tiffany spoke out about Nicki during a recent Clubhouse session. The latest chapter in the feud between them serves as a reminder that there's been some uncomfortable tension between the two celebrities for years. Now that the feud has re-emerged, though, some are wondering where the bad blood between the two stars comes from.

Why doesn't Tiffany Haddish like Nicki Minaj?

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Tiffany Haddish started after Tiffany presented Nicki with an award at the 2018 VMAs. During the ceremony, Tiffany and Kevin Hart were tasked with presenting the award of Best Hip-Hop Video. As they took the stage, Tiffany gave a shout-out to Camila Cabello, who had left Fifth Harmony and was nominated for five VMAs during that evening's ceremony.

“I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home: Hi, Fifth Harmony!” Tiffany said on the stage. There was plenty of laughter from the audience, but even Kevin knew that the remarks might be controversial. “Oh, God. Oh, Tiffany went there. Oh, God. That just happened!" he said. "You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs.”

After Tiffany's comment, Kevin and Tiffany then announced that Nicki had won the VMA for her video for "Chun-Li." When she took to the stage, Nicki called Tiffany out for her joke. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b---h,” she said. “I’m just saying." Although the comment was meant in jest, it seems that it ultimately led to an awkward relationship between the two.