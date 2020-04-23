Tiffany Haddish and Common Make Their Relationship Official With a Virtual Date

Tiffany Haddish has exploded into the world of comedy. After a breakout role in Girls Trip, the comedian has proven herself to be one of the most consistently funny people in all of Hollywood. Although she’s not afraid to be bold in service of a laugh, the comedian has always kept her love life as quiet as possible. Now, rumors are circulating that Tiffany may be dating the rapper Common.

Ultimately, though, it seems Tiffany was waiting to reveal her relationship with the rapper in another way. In new promos for the dating app Bumble, which Tiffany is a spokesperson for, we see Tiffany and Common going on a virtual date. After the promo footage was released, it seems like it’s going to be pretty hard for Tiffany to deny the fact that she’s in a relationship with Common.

On April 23, during an interview with the Today Show’ s Hoda Kotb, Tiffany told the host that the rumors she was dating Common were basically none of Hoda’s business. Those rumors began to circulate in earnest a few weeks ago, when she seemed to suggest that she and Common were quarantining together in an interview with Cedric the Entertainer.

All in all, it seems like a pretty good date. “You look very beautiful,” Common can be heard telling Tiffany during the date. “You looking very handsome yourself,” the comedian replied. It seems that the date between the two lasted for hours. At various points, the couple orders soul food, watches the South African Netflix series Queen Sono, and dance together for the camera. They signed off with love at the end of the two minute clip.

What’s Tiffany’s love life been like in the past?

Since her rise to stardom, Tiffany has been cashing in on all of the goodwill she has in Hollywood. That means that, while she’s been in some relationships, she hasn’t made a concerted effort to make her love life a priority. In an interview with People, the actress said that all that would be changing in the new year.

“Whoever like me, holler,” she told the magazine. “Make sure your credit right. [Make sure] you ain’t got no whole bunch of kids. If you got kids, they need to be already grown. I don’t need to be teaching them how to wash clothes, how to clean their room or nothing like that.” Even when she’s talking about love, Tiffany still has a pragmatic streak. As the interview continued, she laid out more requirements that her partner should meet.